EICMA 2022: Aston Martin and Brough Superior’s AMB 001 Pro superbike revealed

Aston Martin and Brough Superior have revealed a 997cc track-only superbike inspired by Aston Martin’s Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar at the 2022 Eicma Milan Motorcycle show. Touted as the AMB 001 Pro, and the successor to the sold-out AMB 001, this limited edition superbike is the latest design collaboration between the two mentioned brands.

The Aston Martin-Brough Superior’s AMB 001 Pro offers a 25% power increase on its predecessor, with its 225 bhp producing a power-to-weight ratio of 1.28 hp/kg, similar to that of a Formula One car. The superbike claims to bring together Aston Martin’s design with the former’s motorcycle engineering. It boasts of a new engine type, with a crankcase claimed to be fully machined from solid billet aluminium, which is a unique feature for a production motorcycle. As per Thierry Henriette, Chief Executive Officer of Brough Superior, the marked increase in power takes AMB 001 Pro into the hyperbike sector.

The new AMB 001 gets increased power from a new CNC-machine, dual-cylinder 997cc engine, that the duo says to be fully machined from AL 5000 solid billet. It also gets a new cylinder design with wet cylinder liners helps to improve cooling.

Aston Martin’s first-ever motorcycle, the AMB 001 was revealed at the 2019 EICMA. The superbike was limited to just 100 units and now stands fully sold out. It is offered in a single specification, featuring a racing livery that combines Aston Martin Verdant Jade with satin-finished carbon fibre and black Cerakote engine and suspension highlighted by Photon Lime accents, paying a nod to Aston Martin’s winning bloodline of track racers.

The limited-edition AMB 001 Pro will be hand-built at the Brough Superior factory in Toulouse, France and initial orders have already been taken. First deliveries are promised to begin from Q4 2023.