Drunk teen in speeding Mercedes kills three in Mohali, Punjab

In an unfortunate turn of events, a Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupé was involved in an accident that caused three people to lose their lives and left another three injured. The incident occurred on March 20, 2021 in Mohali, Punjab. The luxury vehicle was being driven by an 18-year old when it hit an office cab and two cyclists at Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan on the Airport Road.

The incident took place around 6:00 am. A speeding GLE Coupé with a Chandigarh number plate hit a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga at an intersection and lost control. The GLE Coupé hit the Ertiga with such impact that MPV flipped over a few times before coming to a stop. The luxury vehicle then ran over two cyclists before ramming into the railing on the sidewalk. The Ertiga was an office cab that was on its way to drop three employees who had been returning home after a night shift. The impact of the collision was such that two of the four occupants of the cab died while others are in critical condition. The cyclists were also on their way back home from work when they got hit by the speeding vehicle. One of the cyclists died on the spot and the other was fatally wounded.

There were three occupants inside the Mercedes who suffered only minor injuries. The airbags saved them from any fatal wounds. This illustrates the importance of providing safety in cars by manufacturers. After the crash, the three reportedly fled from the scene as they saw people gathering around. The driver was eventually caught and arrested by the Punjab Police. It has been reported that the driver of the Mercedes was under the influence of alcohol while driving and did not even have a driving license. A criminal case has been registered under sections IPC 304A & 120B. A performance-oriented car like the Mercedes-AMG, that can produce 367 hp and 520 Nm, need to be driven cautiously on roads and any carelessness on the drivers part could lead to devastating effect like seen here.

