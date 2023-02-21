Creta-rival Honda midsize SUV: All you need to know

The upcoming Honda midsize SUV will likely share its engines with the fifth-gen City.

The new Honda midsize SUV will be offered in the Indian market around Diwali 2023 to try and make a mark in the intensely contested segment. Previously, a teaser image had surfaced online but now spy photos have been shared by Autocar that gives a much clearer look at the SUV.

Creta-rival Honda SUV: Design, features

The new Honda SUV will be 4.2-4.3 metres in length and will feature both petrol and hybrid powertrains. Source: Autocar India

Despite the heavy camouflage, it is quite evident that the Honda SUV gets an upright nose and grille with sleek headlamps. It follows a consistent Honda design from its Asia and Euro-spec Honda HR-V. The SUV also gets roof rails, a sunroof, and a sloping roofline with a tailgate-mounted spoiler.

The tail lights look similar to the new-gen WR-V revealed in Indonesia last year. It also gets large, multi-spoke wheels, and a sharp, almost square design for the wheel arches.

In terms of features, expect the Honda SUV to get a 360-degree camera or the brand’s lane watch system.

Creta-rival Honda SUV: Engine

The upcoming Honda midsize SUV will likely share its engines with the fifth-gen City i.e a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 121bhp. It will also get a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain like its sibling, the City Hybrid making it the third SUV in the segment to feature strong hybrid tech. The others being Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Gearbox options will include a 6-speed manual and a CVT for the 1.5-petrol, and eCVT for the strong hybrid.

Creta-rival Honda SUV: Price

Since the SUV will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, one can expect the SUV to pe priced competitively and between Rs. 10-15 lakh.