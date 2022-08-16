Chevrolet India continues to support customers with parts availability and after-sales service

As per Chevrolet, customers can get their vehicles inspected free of charge at their nearest Chevrolet authorized service operators.

It’s been five years since Chevrolet stopped selling vehicles in India. The American brand promises and continues to support customers with parts availability and after-sales service. As per the company, a dedicated Chevrolet team is responsible for overseeing a service network, training center, and full-fledged warehousing and logistics operation, to make genuine parts available for customers. They claim to continue this over 2024 and beyond.

Chevrolet has announced that customers can get their vehicles inspected at the nearest Chevrolet authorized service operations facility spread over 170 customer touchpoints. Genuine Chevrolet parts including batteries, lube, etc can be bought over the counter at these locations.

GM is also expanding its aftersales presence in India with ACDelco and will provide parts including batteries, lube and other parts for all vehicles. As per Chevrolet, customers can get their vehicles inspected free of charge at their nearest Chevrolet authorized service operations for open recall campaigns. This includes the Cruze Takata airbag safety recall. Customers can check for any recall on their vehicles at the brand’s official website.

“At Chevrolet, the customer remains at the center of everything we do, and we are committed to offering quality service for our vehicles in India,” said Devang Parpani, Director, Commercial Operations India.”

“It is immensely gratifying to see the team in India remain focused on our important aftersales customers as they continue to deliver on the needs of vibrant parts and service operation,” said William Henrie, General Motors International Operations Aftersales Director.