BorgWarner to equip Hyundai’s upcoming EV

Hyundai Motor Company has selected BorgWarner’s iDM146 integrated drive module (iDM) to power the brand’s additional A-segment electric vehicle platform. The EV is expected to begin production in the latter half of 2024. As per an official statement, the award is accorded based on BorgWarner’s advanced iDM technology, its prior iDM win with HMC on another A-segment electric vehicle, and the longstanding relationship between the two companies.

BorgWarner’s iDM146 is comprised of an interior permanent magnet (IPM) electric motor of 146mm stator outer diameter equipped with high voltage hairpin (HVH) technology for high power density and efficiency as well as a BorgWarner inverter with a Viper power module, both integrated with a quiet and efficient reduction gearset. Designed for 400V systems, the unit typically produces a peak power output of 135kW, although its modular design allows power and torque output to be explicitly scaled to customer requirements.

On the momentous occasion, Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems commented that their partnership with the Hyundai Motor Company spans two decades, and that they were delighted to continue the relationship by supplying their latest technology for the company’s newest electrification project.

“Our iDM proved an ideal fit for the customers’ electric propulsion system during our first EV collaboration, and we look forward to contributing industry-leading electrification solutions to assist the company in meeting its future sustainability goals,” he added.