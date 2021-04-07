Bollywood comedians and their cars: From Johnny Lever to Kapil Sharma and more

Bollywood comedians' car collection: We commend their talent and hard work but we're more interested in what they drive or what they're driven in. As it turns out, there is a load to look at here

They say, as an actor, it is more difficult to make someone laugh than it is to make them cry. And if one happens to be good at just that, they have unlocked fame. Some of these names in India are Johnny Lever, Govinda, Rajpal Yadav and Kapil Sharma. We commend their talent and hard work but we’re more interested in what they drive or what they’re driven in. As it turns out, there is a load to look at here with the likes of Kapil Sharma boasting an armada of luxury cars.

Johnny Lever

Not many come close to the legacy created by Johnny Lever in the industry which has attracted for him immense fame and the accompanying benefits of it. According to WeMedia, the man’s car collection in 2020 comprised of an Audi A4 powered by a 187 hp 2L engine and capable of 237 km/h of top speed, a Mercedes-Benz E220D which is powered by a 194 hp 2L engine and capable of speeds of up to 243 km/h, and a Honda Accord which came with a 156 hp 1.5L engine and a top speed of 212 km/h. The prices of his cars are about Rs 45.86 lakh, Rs 60.16 lakh and Rs 38.29 lakh, respectively.

Photo: Filmfare

Govinda

Quite the versatile actor who could make you laugh and also do a fun scene with a lot of dance involved, Govinda has had a successful career in Bollywood. While we couldn’t dig up too much about the cars he has, but a report on Filmfare states that he owns the Mercedes-Benz you see in the photo above. Besides the Benz, he reportedly also has a Mitsubishi Lancer and a Ford Endeavour.

Photo: Patrika

Rajpal Yadav

Known for his catchy one-liners, Rajpal Yadav is one of the popular actors in the Hindi cinema industry who can tickle your funny bone in under a minute. Yadav, according to a Patrika report, owns a BMW 5 Series, powered by a 265 hp 3L engine and capable of 250 km/h of a top speed, and a Honda Accord which is powered by a 143 hp 2L engine. Yadav will have paid about Rs 66 lakh and Rs 44 lakh, respectively for his cars.

Photos: GoMechanic

Kapil Sharma

Climbed to immense heights in the Indian comedy industry based on his sheer talent to make people laugh, Kapil Sharma today hosts his own show. He also happens to adore luxury cars for he is in possession of several. According to GoMechanic blog, he owns a Mercedes-Benz S350, a Range Rover Evoque, a Volvo XC90, a DC vanity van, and also a Royal Enfield Bullet 500. Price tags on these stand at about Rs 1.2 crore, Rs 65 lakh, Rs 77.41 lakh, Rs 5.5 crore, respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.