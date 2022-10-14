BMW M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched in India at Rs. 1.79 crore

Exclusive to the M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition is the new red paint finish and the 50 Jahre M Emblem that is distinct from the conventional BMW emblem.

BMW India has launched the ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the scintillating M5 Competition in India at Rs. 1.79 crore, ex-showroom. The German brand is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the BMW M GmbH and will offer this limited edition M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ as a completely Built-up Unit (CBU) in India. This follows a line of special edition BMWs in India after the 530i M Sport, 630i M Sport, M4 Competition, X7 40i M Sport and the recent X4 ’50 Jahre M Edition’.

The BMW M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ and the standard M5 Competition share the same high-revving 4.4-litre V8 engine producing 616bhp and a peak torque of 750 Nm while claiming to clock 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.3 seconds. While the powertrain is mated to an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission, the driver can use both the selector lever and the shift paddles on the steering wheel to intervene.

The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission.

The damper response settings can be adjusted according to the mode selected (Road, sport and track!) and the new two-button operating concept in the centre console is taken from the BMW M8. With assistance from the M Setup, the driver can further adjust driving dynamics.

The special edition saloon gets active M differential, a retuned chassis, new shock absorbers etc but what is exclusive to the M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition is the ‘Aventurine Red’ paint finish and the 50 Jahre M Emblem that is visually distinct from the conventional BMW emblem. It rides on 20-inch black alloys with red M compound brakes and the quad tailpipes of the standard M Sport exhaust system are finished in black chrome for a contrast look.

Inside, the cabin of the new BMW M5 Competition is finished with leather seats with M etching, an illuminated ‘M5’ logo. Exclusive to the special edition are more bells and whistles that scream ‘we are M’ such as M Seat belts, M footrest and pedals, M Leather steering wheel, adaptive M-specific suspension and an M sport exhaust system. It also gets seat heating (driver and front passenger), electrical seat adjustment with memory function and an automatic tailgate.

It gets the BMW Operating System 7.0 that includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a bigger 12.3-inch control display.