Baojun Yep will be heavily localised for the Indian market and rebranded into an MG model.

After a successful launch of the Comet EV, MG Motor is looking to expand its entry-level EV lineup in India. The next in line could be the Baojun Yep electric SUV which was recently unveiled in its production-spec in China. A few months later, SAIC, MG’s parent company, has filed design patents for the same in India.

Baojun Yep micro electric SUV

For the uninitiated, Baojun Yep is a micro-sized electric SUV which measures 3,381mm in length, 1,685mm in width and 1,721mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,110mm. It is based on the same Global Small Electric Vehicle platform (GSEV) that underpins Comet EV.

Baojun Yep patent filed in India.

However, in comparison to Comet, the Yep is 407mm longer, 180mm wider and 81mm taller, with its wheelbase being 100mm longer. Like the Comet EV, which is based on the China-spec Wuling Air, the India-spec Yep is likely to carry forward the same design as its Chinese sibling with the only change being the addition of MG badges at front and rear.

Baojun Yep design

The pint-sized EV gets a three-door layout with a boxy profile and can hold up to four passengers inside its cabin. Its styling looks funky courtesy of a flattish front fascia featuring, a sealed-off nose with a black panel flanked by squared LED headlights and a rugged bumper below.

Adding to its quirky styling are flared wheel arches, scuff plates on the front bumper, a clamshell bonnet, thick plastic claddings on the lower half, roof rails, 15-inch alloy wheels and an optional LED display at the tailgate. Another interesting highlight is the asymmetrical window design.

Baojun Yep powertrain

Powering Baojun Yep is a single electric motor mounted to the rear axle which draws power from a 28.1kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery good enough to return a range of 303 km (CLTC) on a single charge. This powertrain develops a peak output of 67 bhp and 140 Nm of torque. As for performance, the China-spec electric SUV can clock a top speed of 100 kmph.

Baojun Yep expected India launch

MG Motor will launch its own version of Baojun Yep only after the company has raised capital from the second round of investment, aimed at financing the second plant in Halol in Gujarat. This should mean a prospective launch sometime in 2025. Upon launch, it will have no direct rivals and will compete with entry-level EVs like Tata Tiago EV and the upcoming Citroen eC3.