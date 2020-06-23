Audi RS7 bookings open in India: Porsche Panamera super saloon rival launch soon

The Porsche Panamera and the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-door is soon getting a new rival from Audi’s stable in India with the arrival of the all-new Audi RS7 Sportback. Equipped with all the new modern technologies, and a colossal amount of power, here is what the brand new super saloon from Ingolstadt will offer against its rivals from Stuttgart and Affalterbach.

Audi dealerships across India are currently accepting bookings for the upcoming super saloon — the Audi RS7 Sportback. Expected to be launched around Rs 1.8 crore, the Audi RS7 will rival the likes of the Porsche Panamera and the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-door in India. The four-door saloon in its previous generation with its all-wheel-drive was revered to be one of the best accelerating production cars on the planet. Now in its all-new generation, the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback has taken that to another level so you can terrify your entire family together even more!

Audi has been teasing the arrival of the super saloon for some time and recently announced that people can explore the upcoming 4-door supercar in an augmented reality set up on its website while sitting in their own home. Should they wish to book their own second-generation Audi RS7 Sportback, they can do it online, or call their local dealer and pay a booking deposit of Rs 10 lakh to start with. Deliveries are confirmed to begin from August 2020. Audi has not yet confirmed the date of launch for the RS7 as yet, but it is expected to take place in July 2020.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said that the second-generation model builds on everything that made the original such a hit with India’s performance car buyers. He added that the engine of the new Audi RS 7 Sportback is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.

The V8 motor is tuned to deliver 590bhp and 590 lb-ft (800Nm) of torque that is channelled to the Quattro all-wheel-drive through the 8-speed automatic transmission. This enables the heavy and bulky 4-door, 4-seat fastback to accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 3.6 seconds!

Audi will also be offering a long list of customisation options for the RS7 Sportback for customers to be able to personalise their own super saloon. Customers can do this form the comfort of their own home on Audi India’s official website and register their interest at their nearest dealership who will also cater to all the personalisation requests as well.

