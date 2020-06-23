Audi RS7 bookings open in India: Porsche Panamera super saloon rival launch soon

The Porsche Panamera and the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-door is soon getting a new rival from Audi’s stable in India with the arrival of the all-new Audi RS7 Sportback. Equipped with all the new modern technologies, and a colossal amount of power, here is what the brand new super saloon from Ingolstadt will offer against its rivals from Stuttgart and Affalterbach.

By:Updated: Jun 23, 2020 2:57 PM

Audi dealerships across India are currently accepting bookings for the upcoming super saloon — the Audi RS7 Sportback. Expected to be launched around Rs 1.8 crore, the Audi RS7 will rival the likes of the Porsche Panamera and the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-door in India. The four-door saloon in its previous generation with its all-wheel-drive was revered to be one of the best accelerating production cars on the planet. Now in its all-new generation, the 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback has taken that to another level so you can terrify your entire family together even more!

Audi has been teasing the arrival of the super saloon for some time and recently announced that people can explore the upcoming 4-door supercar in an augmented reality set up on its website while sitting in their own home. Should they wish to book their own second-generation Audi RS7 Sportback, they can do it online, or call their local dealer and pay a booking deposit of Rs 10 lakh to start with. Deliveries are confirmed to begin from August 2020. Audi has not yet confirmed the date of launch for the RS7 as yet, but it is expected to take place in July 2020.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said that the second-generation model builds on everything that made the original such a hit with India’s performance car buyers. He added that the engine of the new Audi RS 7 Sportback is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.

The V8 motor is tuned to deliver 590bhp and 590 lb-ft (800Nm) of torque that is channelled to the Quattro all-wheel-drive through the 8-speed automatic transmission. This enables the heavy and bulky 4-door, 4-seat fastback to accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 3.6 seconds!

Audi will also be offering a long list of customisation options for the RS7 Sportback for customers to be able to personalise their own super saloon. Customers can do this form the comfort of their own home on Audi India’s official website and register their interest at their nearest dealership who will also cater to all the personalisation requests as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Audi RS7 bookings open in India: Porsche Panamera super saloon rival launch soon

Audi RS7 bookings open in India: Porsche Panamera super saloon rival launch soon

Apple WWDC 2020: What the new iPhone iOS 14 means for CarPlay: Key new features explained

Apple WWDC 2020: What the new iPhone iOS 14 means for CarPlay: Key new features explained

India-bound Jaguar i-Pace electric SUV updated: Range, features, specs

India-bound Jaguar i-Pace electric SUV updated: Range, features, specs

Tesla Cybertruck as police car, ambulance, pizza delivery and coastguard! Reimagined in eight avatars

Tesla Cybertruck as police car, ambulance, pizza delivery and coastguard! Reimagined in eight avatars

Kia Sonet's new gearbox could spell problems for AMTs: Launch around October with many segment-first features

Kia Sonet's new gearbox could spell problems for AMTs: Launch around October with many segment-first features

Hyundai, Kia, LG Chem ready to invest in electric vehicle start-ups: How to participate

Hyundai, Kia, LG Chem ready to invest in electric vehicle start-ups: How to participate

Next-gen Kia Carnival to get an impressively styled display, new features: Interior images leaked!

Next-gen Kia Carnival to get an impressively styled display, new features: Interior images leaked!

BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched at starting price of Rs 4.84 lakh: Available in four variants

BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG launched at starting price of Rs 4.84 lakh: Available in four variants

Hero Splendor iSmart 110 drum brake variant launched: CD110 Dream rival price, specs, features

Hero Splendor iSmart 110 drum brake variant launched: CD110 Dream rival price, specs, features

BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition introduced: Custom built look straight from factory

BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition introduced: Custom built look straight from factory

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor launched in Maharashtra: Price, power, warranty

Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor launched in Maharashtra: Price, power, warranty

BMW Group unveils new logo in India: Brief evolution of BMW logos since 1917

BMW Group unveils new logo in India: Brief evolution of BMW logos since 1917

Hyundai India and ICICI Bank offering finance options for Click to Buy online car buying

Hyundai India and ICICI Bank offering finance options for Click to Buy online car buying

Pawan Goenka suggests make-in-India methods for cars, bikes: Aims to reduce China imports

Pawan Goenka suggests make-in-India methods for cars, bikes: Aims to reduce China imports

F1 derived electric exhaust gas turbocharger to feature in new Mercedes-AMG models soon

F1 derived electric exhaust gas turbocharger to feature in new Mercedes-AMG models soon

MV Agusta claims to have severed ties with MotoRoyale: Indian partner still in denial

MV Agusta claims to have severed ties with MotoRoyale: Indian partner still in denial

Beating Monday Blues: 221hp 'life-sized' Ducati Panigale V4 R with 15,000 Lego bricks is an attention magnet!

Beating Monday Blues: 221hp 'life-sized' Ducati Panigale V4 R with 15,000 Lego bricks is an attention magnet!

Royal Enfield marks 2020 World Motorcycle Day: Initiatives to bring the riding community together

Royal Enfield marks 2020 World Motorcycle Day: Initiatives to bring the riding community together

Next-gen Kia Carnival looks sportier and aggressive: India launch and what to expect!

Next-gen Kia Carnival looks sportier and aggressive: India launch and what to expect!

Price hike alert! BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 now costlier in India by this much