Audi Nuvolari hybrid supercar unveiled: Specs, 0-100 km/h time, and will it come to India?

Audi has globally debuted the Nuvolari, a limited-run 1,001 PS plug-in hybrid V8 supercar featuring Formula 1-derived aerodynamics and a lightweight carbon fiber chassis.

Audi has globally unveiled its first-ever supercar featuring a high-performance hybrid powertrain. Called the Nuvolari – named after the legendary prewar racing driver Tazio Nuvolari – the near-production car will be the fastest and most powerful road-going Audi ever.

Production will be limited to just 499 units globally, with deliveries starting in the first half of 2027.

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It’s powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine (pushing 800 hp and revving to an astonishing 10,000 rpm) with three axial flux electric motors. Together, they pump out 1,001 PS (736 kW), launching the supercar from 0-100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds, and hitting 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds – claimed top speed is more than 350 km/h.

Active Aerodynamics

The Nuvolari is a laboratory for Audi’s 2026 factory entry into Formula 1. It debuts a lightweight carbon fibre exterior over an Audi Space Frame, active aerodynamics featuring a Drag Reduction System (DRS), and a proactive ‘quattro predictive ride’ all-wheel-drive system.

India Outlook

While Audi India has not yet confirmed if any of the ultra-exclusive 499 units will make it to the subcontinent, the Nuvolari sets a bold new design and technological benchmark for the brand’s future line-up.