Audi India sells 4,187 luxury cars in 2022: Registers 27% YoY growth

Audi India 2022 Car Sales: Audi managed to sell 4,187 luxury cars in India last year, recording a 27 percent YoY growth. This uptick was propelled by newer launches like the Audi Q7, A8 L and Q3.

Audi India has revealed its sales figures for the calendar year 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this German luxury car manufacturer managed to sell 4,187 luxury cars in India last year, registering a 27 percent YoY growth. According to the company, this growth momentum was propelled by newer launches like the Audi Q7, A8 L and Q3.

It is worth mentioning that despite an uptick, the company’s sales figures are still well below its best-ever performance which was in 2017 with 7,876 units sold. Currently, the Audi A4, A6, Q5, Q8, e-tron and e-tron Sportback remain volume sellers for the brand. Audi India says that RS and S performance cars continue to have a strong demand and have a good order bank for 2023.

Also Read: Ola S1 Pro with MoveOS 3.0 first ride impressions: Tech-savvy than ever before

Commenting on the announcement, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are delighted with our performance in 2022 despite hitting roadblocks posed by the global issue like semi-conductor availability, shipment challenges, etc. At over 27%, our sales have grown in all segments. 2022 was a strong year for our e-tron range. We continue to exceed our own estimation and strongly sell all the five electric cars we offer in India.”

He added, “India’s favourite luxury Q- the Audi Q3 made a strong restart in 2022 and we are confident that its success will continue in 2023 and beyond. Products like the Audi A6, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi A8 L and our RS models continued their strong performance and we have a strong order bank already for the start of 2023. On the retail front we increased our pre-owned car facilities to 22 in 2022.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Audi India significantly increased its pre-owned car showrooms ‘Audi Approved:plus facilities’ from 14 to 22 in 2022. Moreover, the company says that it witnessed 62 percent growth in sales from these facilities. In 2022, Audi India also announced a one-of-a-kind rewards program – ‘Audi Club Rewards’ for customers. This will offer exclusive access, segment-first privileges and bespoke experiences.

Watch Video | 2022 Audi Q7 Facelift Review:

Speaking on the outlook for the new year, Dhillon added, “2023 is going to be another milestone year for Audi India. With our promising portfolio of volume, performance and electric cars, we will continue to redefine luxury for our customers. We will have our full-strength of models back in the country and are confident of a strong performance in the months ahead.”

Also Read: Upcoming Kia cars in India at Auto Expo 2023: Seltos facelift to new-gen Carnival

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.