Audi India clocks 126% sales growth in Q1 2023

Audi’s SUV portfolio has contributes to over 60 percent of the brand’s total sales in Q1.

German luxury car manufacturer Audi has reported a very strong sales momentum in the first quarter of 2023. The four rings brand has retailed 1,950 units between January to March 2023 and witnessed a whopping 126 percent growth in Q1 2023 compared to the same period last year.

On the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India highlighted the brand’s product line-up which consists of sixteen models. He claims to hold the strongest-ever SUV portfolio that contributes to over 60 percent of Audi’s total sales in Q1, 2023. According to Dhillon, the newly launched Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback are witnessing strong demand from across the country.

Audi India has also ventured and expanded into it pre-owned car business called Audi Approved: plus in India. Currently operating with 22 Audi Approved: plus showrooms, Audi aims to add three more such showrooms by the end of 2023. According to the company, Audi’s pre-owned business has witnessed the strongest-ever sales in a quarter.

Audi India offers segment-first initiatives including warranty coverage for five years with unlimited mileage. In addition, the brand introduced the Audi Club Reward program that claims to extend many privileges to all existing owners, including Audi Approved: plus owners.

Audi India’s current line-up of products include Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, Audi e-tron 50, Audi etron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.