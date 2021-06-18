Amazon Web Services to be Ferrari’s cloud provider for Formula 1, racecars and road cars

Ferrari will use the cloud platform from Amazon Web Services across its automotive venture on and off the race track. This includes its road cars, GT race cars as well as the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team.

Ferrari and Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced their global collaboration. Amazon Web Services will be Ferrari’s official cloud, machine learning, and artificial intelligence provider. The collaboration not only involves Ferrari road cars but extends to the GT race cars, Ferrari Challenge cars and the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team. The collaboration will help accelerate the pace of innovation across the entire Ferrari organisation, said a statement released by AWS. Ferrari will use AWS’s services and infrastructure in AWS Europe (Milan) to help streamline the design and testing of its cars.

Ferrari will rely on AWS’s advanced analytics, machine learning, compute, storage, and database capabilities to help accelerate the development of its performance and race cars. The Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud with high-performance computing help Ferrari run complex simulations that test car performance under a wide variety of driving conditions and racing scenarios. AWS Graviton2-based instances will help deliver up to 40% better price performance over comparable x86-based instances. Additionally, Ferrari would leverage the vast scale of AWS HPC resources to run faster simulations during the development of its cars on the road and race tracks. This would allow engineers the agility in experimentation with new designs and strategies. AWS analytics and Amazon SageMaker, the service that helps developers and data scientists to quickly build, train, and deploy machine learning, in the transition from simulation to the assembly of its road cars.

Additionally, Scuderia Ferrari will also use AWS to introduce a new digital fan engagement platform. The company claims to be introducing a mobile app that will help engage hundreds of millions of fans worldwide with exclusive, personalised content. Scuderia Ferrari will also leverage AWS compute containers, and media services for its new digital fan engagement platform for the Tifosi. The mobile app will be designed to inform, educate and entertain. The Tifosi can expect a lot more from the Scuderia with help from AWS for an immersive Ferrari experience.

