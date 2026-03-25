Aftermarket demand gains momentum as tyre, battery searches rise

Justdial data shows strong growth in replacement categories amid rising vehicle parc

India’s auto aftermarket is gathering pace, with rising vehicle ownership and usage driving demand for replacement components such as tyres and batteries, according to search trends data by Justdial.

The platform reported a 27% year-on-year increase in searches for car tyre dealers and a 13% rise for car battery dealers between March 2025 and February 2026, pointing to a steady uptick in replacement demand.

The trend reflects a growing vehicle parc and higher utilisation levels, both of which are accelerating replacement cycles across key components. Industry experts note that unlike new vehicle sales, which can be cyclical, aftermarket demand remains relatively resilient as it is linked to ongoing vehicle usage.

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Urban Hotspots

Growth in tyre-related searches was particularly strong in urban centres, with Delhi registering a sharp 64% increase and Bengaluru 25%, highlighting rising wear-and-tear demand. Battery-related searches were led by Pune, which saw a 24% increase, followed by Chennai at 18%, indicating consistent demand for essential automotive parts.

Ownership Lifecycle

The data also points to a broader strengthening of the automotive ecosystem. Searches for car dealers rose 26% nationally, suggesting continued momentum in vehicle purchases, which in turn expands the base for future aftermarket demand.

At the same time, queries for car repair and servicing grew 4% across India, with higher traction in cities such as Kolkata and Delhi, underscoring steady demand for maintenance services.

Searches for RTO services increased 15%, led by Mumbai at 20%, indicating heightened activity in vehicle registrations and ownership transfers—factors that further contribute to aftermarket growth. Together, these trends suggest that India’s auto aftermarket is entering a phase of sustained expansion, supported by rising mobility needs, urbanisation and improving affordability.

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Sanjay Khandelwal, General Manager, Strategy and Growth, Justdial says, “The latest search trends indicate steady momentum in India’s automotive sector, with consumer interest visible across the broader vehicle ownership journey. Beyond purchase, users are increasingly engaging with categories linked to upkeep, compliance and support services.”

With vehicle penetration still relatively low compared to developed markets, industry observers expect replacement demand to remain on an upward trajectory, driven by both new vehicle additions and an expanding base of ageing vehicles requiring periodic maintenance.