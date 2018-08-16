50,000th Tata Nexon drives off: Why Tata’s sub-compact crossover is a massive hit

Tata Motors has just rolled out the 50,000th unit of its popular sub-compact SUV Nexon from its production facility in Ranjangaon near Pune. The Tata Nexon has been a hit in the sub-compact SUV segment for multiple reasons. First, the sporty design of the Tata Nexon makes it stand out from the rest and many people buy it just because of the way it looks. The Tata Nexon has recently scored four stars in the Global NCAP crash test and this is the reason why it is one of the safest 'Made in India' cars in its segment. Powering the Tata Nexon are two engine options. While the 1.2-litre petrol engine is good for developing a maximum power output of 108 bhp along with a peak torque of 170 Nm, the 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 108 bhp and 260 Nm. Both these engines come mated to a standard six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT is also on offer on selected variants.

The AMT variants of the Tata Nexon also come with Hill assist feature and crawl function and the latter helps in stop and go traffic situations. The AMT variant for the Tata Nexon was launched for the first time in May 2018. A few months back, Tata Motors launched an optional sunroof for the Nexon for existing as well as new buyers. Prime features of the Tata Nexon include projector headlamps, touchscreen infotainment system, diamond cut alloy wheels and more.

In terms of safety, the SUV gets dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and ISOFIX seat mounts as standard across all the variants and this is the reason why the Nexon is one of the safest SUVs in its segment. The sales of Tata Nexon have been averaging around 4,500 units a month and the aforementioned reasons truly justify its selling prowess. Launched in September last year, the Tata Nexon soon started gaining popularity and it stands as a tough contender against its prime rivals like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport.