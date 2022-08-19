2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Revealed!

Porsche claims that the new 911 GT3 RS has a top speed of 296 kmph and can hit 0-100kmph in around 3 seconds. It gets 3 drive modes – Normal, Sport and Track

Porsche has revealed the latest generation of the hot-favorite 911 GT3 RS for the global market based on the latest 992 generations. The supercar has undergone a lot of cosmetic and mechanical upgrades and even the aerodynamics have been improved to lower drag and increase speed on the race tracks.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS draws power from a 4.0-litre engine that produces a massive 525bhp of power and 465Nm of peak torque. It redlines to an unreal 9,000RPM and is mated to a 7-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PKD) transmission that is claimed to be faster in terms of shift and response time. The gear ratios are shortened as compared to the 911 GT3 so the enthusiasts can rejoice!

Porsche claims that the new 911 GT3 RS has a top speed of 296 kmph and can hit 0-100kmph in around 3 seconds. It gets 3 drive modes – Normal, Sport and Track. In terms of the aerodynamic changes, the 911 GT3 RS gets a new rear wing that is higher than the car’s roof and also acts as an air brake. It is the first for any Porsche vehicle to do that.

Although the brakes are shared with the GT3, the 16.1-by-1.4-inch iron front discs are 0.1 inch thicker with carbon ceramics as optional. Forged aluminum wheels are standard, wearing 275/35-20 rubber up front and steamroller 335/30-21s out back. In case one opts for the Weissach package, it unlocks the option to get magnesium wheels.

One of the key interesting things is the new adjustable suspensions. The Porsche gets rotary knobs on the steering wheel that allows the driver to adjust rebound and compress settings. The knobs allow even the rear differential to be adjusted!