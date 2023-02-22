2023 Nissan Magnite update: More safety features

The 2023 Nissan Magnite now gets more safety features along with RDE-compliant engines.

The Nissan Magnite has been updated with more safety features and it now gets ESC (Electronic Stability Control), traction control and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) across all variants. The Magnite has a starting price of Rs. 5.97 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Nissan Magnite is offered in five variants- XE, XL, XV Executive, XV and XV PremiumT and the standard safety kit on the crossover includes hill start assist and hydraulic brake assist along with the safety features mentioned above. Additionally, the top variant gets a 360-degree camera and around 50 connected car features and Smartwatch connectivity.

The 2023 Nissan Magnite continues to offer the same engine options but they are now RDE-compliant. The first is a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol unit producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm while the second engine on offer is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making 99 bhp and 160 Nm. Both engines are offered with a 5-speed manual transmission while the latter gets a CVT option as well.

In July 2022, Nissan launched the Magnite Red Edition that gets a red accent on the grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch, and body side cladding. The colour theme continues on the inside, with a red-themed dashboard, a red accent on the door side armrest, and a centre console. Another addition to the exterior of the SUV is body graphics, tail door garnish, and a prominent Red Edition-specific badge.

