2023 Mahindra Thar 4X2 launched: Price starts at Rs 9.99 lakh

The new 2023 Mahindra Thar 4X2 has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and deliveries will begin this week.

Mahindra has finally introduced the much-anticipated Thar 4X2 and revamped the variant line-up of the SUV. The new 2023 Mahindra Thar 4X2 has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and deliveries will begin this week itself from January 14, 2023.

2023 Mahindra Thar 4X2: Variant-wise prices

Variant name Price (ex-showroom) AX (O) RWD – Diesel MT Rs 9.99 lakh LX RWD – Diesel MT Rs 10.99 lakh LX RWD – Petrol AT Rs 13.49 lakh

The new Mahindra Thar 4X2 is offered in three variants with petrol automatic and diesel manual powertrain options. Prices for the same start at Rs 9.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 13.49 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth mentioning that these introductory prices will be applicable for the first 10,000 bookings only.

Also Read: 2023 Ather 450X launched: Gets new colours, software update & more

2023 Mahindra Thar: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Mahindra Thar 4X2 (RWD) is a new 117 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. It also gets a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor that comes mated to a 6-speed torque-converter AT. Its 4X4 variants, on the other hand, continue to get a 2.2-litre oil-burner and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Here’s what the company said:

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The Mahindra Thar is not just a capable SUV, it is an emotion. Since 2020, the all-new Thar has captured the imagination of SUV lovers with over 80,000 fans exploring the impossible every day. To make our offering even better, we listened to our customers and engineered the new range of the Thar with important enhancements.”

Watch Video | Mahindra Thar Hindi Review:

He further added, “By offering the new RWD variants, we have made it much more accessible to those who wanted to live the ‘Thar life’, while our additions on the 4WD variant has been designed to please the true off-roaders. We are confident the new range of the Thar will further spark the thrill to explore the impossible and add new enthusiasts to the Thar lifestyle.”

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023 FAQs: Participants, venue, ticket prices, new launches and more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.