2023 Kia Sonet spied, should Brezza, Venue and Nexon worry? 

Spy shots of the upcoming Sonet have been spotted in South Korea. As this model heads to India, should the current compact SUV bestsellers worry?

Written by Arushi Rawat
Updated:
2023 kia sonet
The 2023 Kia Sonet has been spied on test! To be launched in India soon.

Kia Sonet is set to receive a major facelift with many design changes and some feature updates as well. The compact SUV made its debut in India in August 2020 and now, the India-made Kia Sonet is exported to over 70 countries across the world such as Indonesia, Mexico and the Middle East.

Spy shots of the upcoming Sonet have been spotted in South Korea but since the Sonet is built in India, it could be one of the prototypes sent to Kia headquarters for testing. Up front, the new Sonet gets sharper headlamps and a new grille finished in piano black. Even the bumpers look new with bigger fog lamp housings.

Rear profile of the upcoming 2023 Kia Sonet

The headlamps and the fog lamps appear to be connected by a vertically positioned element speculated to be wither LED daytime running lamps or turn indicators. From the side, the 2023 Kia Sonet resembles more or less the same but gets some design tweaks on the doors and cladding. The alloy wheel design and wheel cap design shall be fresh and the test mule has donned made-in-India Apollo tyres.

 Maruti BrezzaHyundai VenueKia SonetTata Nexon
Engine1.5-litre mild-hybrid1.2-litre petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel/ 1-litre turbo-petrol1.2-litre petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel/ 1-litre turbo-petrol1.2-litre turbo-petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel
Power101bhp81bhp/ 98bhp/ 118bhp81bhp/ 9bhp, 112bhp/ 118bhp117bhp/ 108bhp
Torque137Nm114Nm/ 240Nm/ 172Nm115Nm/ 240Nm, 250Nm/ 172Nm170Nm/ 260Nm
Transmission5-speed MT, 6-speed AT5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, AT/ 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT6-speed MT, AMT/ 6-speed MT, AMT

The rear gets a flatter look with the tail at the back, the tailgate design is new and the tail-lamps are reworked as well with new L-type units similar to the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift.  Don’t be surprised if the Sonet facelift gets connected LED units as well as dynamic turn indicators.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza was the most-selling compact SUV in March 2023 with reported sales of 16,227 units up 30 percent from the same period last year. The current-generation Kia Sonet, although it reported 26 percent year-on-year increase in March 2023 from March 2022, sold only 8,677 units in that period. In comparison with Nexon, Venue and Brezza, the Sonet was the least selling of the lot. Here’s hoping that the facelift tips the balance in Kia’s favour. 

Dimensions/ModelMaruti Suzuki BrezzaHyundai VenueKia SonetTata Nexon
Length3,995 mm3,995 mm3,995 mm3,993
Width1,790 mm1,770 mm1,790 mm1,811
Height1,685 mm1,617 mm1,642 mm1,606
Wheelbase2,500 mm2,500 mm2,500 mm2,498

First published on: 19-04-2023 at 14:59 IST