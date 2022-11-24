2023 Kia Seltos breaks cover, India-bound soon

Seltos was the most-selling Kia car in October 2022 raking in 9,777 orders.

The 2023 Kia Seltos has been revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2022 with the expectations of it hitting showrooms in the first half of 2023. The quite popular compact SUV in India gets a larger tiger grille, full-projection LED headlamps, and star map signature lighting across the front grille as part of its design upgrades. The vertical fog lamps are now integrated with the DRLs and the car gets freshly designed alloy wheels to make it further appealing.

The new Kia Seltos will be available with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder MPI engine producing 145bhp and 179Nm. Also on offer will be a 1.6-litre turbo GDI four-cylinder engine churning 192bhp and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The compact SUV will be available in front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations.

The cabin of the new 2023 Seltos comes with the first-in-segment panoramic screen display that combines the 10.25-inch instrument cluster and 10.25-inch centre display. It also gets a power liftgate, ventilated front seats, sunroof, and ADAS as part of its extensive features list.

Atleast for global markets, the 2023 Kia Seltos will be available in four variants – LX, S, EX, and SX trims along with the option of an X-line trim. Colour options will include Pluton Blue, Fusion Black and Valais Green.

In October 2022, Kia India sold a total of 23,000 units reporting a year-on-year sales growth at 42.81%. Out of the total sales, Kia Seltos topped the order book at 9,777 units despite recording a YoY decline in sales of 7%.

Owing to its popularity, the Seltos could be launched for the Indian market at the 2023 Auto Expo.