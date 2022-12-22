2023 Hyundai Kona unveiled, gets EV, hybrid, ICE! 

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled an EV-derived, new design for its latest generation Kona subcompact SUV that will be available in four variants, including all-electric (EV), hybrid electric (HEV), internal combustion engine (ICE) and a sporty N Line. In pictures, the Hyundai Kona looks like a large urban-centric SUV with bolder styling that conveys a […]

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled an EV-derived, new design for its latest generation Kona subcompact SUV that will be available in four variants, including all-electric (EV), hybrid electric (HEV), internal combustion engine (ICE) and a sporty N Line.

In pictures, the Hyundai Kona looks like a large urban-centric SUV with bolder styling that conveys a more dynamic road presence and a driver-centric interior that measures 4,355 mm in length, which is 150 mm longer from the previous generation, based on the EV variant. It also gained 25 mm in width and 60 mm in wheelbase length compared to the outgoing model and retains its previous design identity.

Also Read Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV bookings open: Launch at Auto Expo

2023 Hyundai Kona: Multiple powertrains

Hyundai Kona started with the EV variant design, which was then adapted for the ICE, HEV and N Line models. Despite the shared architecture, Hyundai claims that the EV, ICE/HE and sporty N Line model will have distinctive futuristic styling.

In terms of design, Kona retains the distinctive nose and gets a stretched seamless horizon lamp, which is pixelated on the EV variant. It also uses parametric pixels and propagates a distinctive design element from Hyundai’s popular EV lineup.

Talking about what will mark the various powertrain variants apart, the EV gets pixel graphic details on the intake grille and rear bumper, a pixel-inspired 19-inch alloy wheel design, black embracing line and optional black side mirrors and roof. The ICE and HEV share a bold and rugged bumper and skid plate design, and black wheel arch cladding. The N Line boasts optional black side mirrors and roof, a wing-type spoiler, more aggressive front and rear designs with a wing-shaped bumper to emphasize a lower stance, distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels, twin muffler and silver side skirt.