2023 Hyundai i20 facelift makes global debut with ADAS: India launch soon?

The biggest addition made to the Hyundai i20 facelift is the inclusion of ADAS as standard. It gets lane assist and forward collision warning.

The first set of images revealing the refreshed Hyundai i20 have surfaced online. The same will go on sale in Europe soon. According to media reports, the Hyundai i20 facelift will launch in India in some time

Hyundai i20 facelift: What’s new?

For its third-generation i20, Hyundai hasn’t made a lot of design changes to the exterior and interior. A few styling tweaks are made to the grille and front bumper. It also gets two large arrow-shaped inlets on each side. The chin is slightly wider with a contrasting black finish on the lower part. The updated Hyundai i20 gets a new alloy wheel design with 16-inch units in lower variants and 17-inch in the higher trims.

Hyundai i20 facelift: ADAS and new features

The biggest addition made to the Hyundai i20 facelift is the inclusion of ADAS as standard. It gets lane assist and forward collision warning.

For the European market, the headlamps are full LED unit and remain unchanged.

Additionally, the Hyundai logo has been repositioned from the grille to the base of the bonnet, and gets a new 2D design. The refreshed i20 also gets a new alloy wheel design, with 16-inch units in lower trims and 17-inch ones on the top trims.

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

Hyundai i20 facelift: Engine and gearbox

For the European market, the Hyundai i20 facelift will continue to be offered with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 48V mild-hybrid tech. The engine will be offered with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT automatic.

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review:

Hyundai i20 facelift: India launch timeline

The Hyundai i20 facelift is expected to launch in a couple of months after being offered in the international market. Once it does, it will continue to rival the Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.