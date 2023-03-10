2023 Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition launched

Hyundai has launched the Creta N Line Night Edition SUV for the Brazilian market. All details here.

Hyundai has launched the Creta N Line Night Edition SUV in the Brazilian market at Rs. 28.8 lakh. The special edition SUV will be limited to only 900 units and has received some updates compared to the regular Creta N Line model along with a naturally aspirated 2.0 engine.

Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: Engine

The Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that produces 157 bhp of peak torque and 188 Nm of maximum torque. There’s also a flex-fuel version on offer that churns 167 bhp and 202 Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to the front wheels with the help of a 6-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox.

Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: Safety

The 2023 Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition gets an advanced driver assistance system including ADAS technology. It offers features such as adaptive autopilot, also offered in the Mahindra XUV700 lane assistant, collision alert with automatic braking (with pedestrian, cyclist and turning detection) and side cameras.

Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition: Design and interior

The 2023 Hyundai Creta N Line Night Edition resembles the Creta N Line 1-litre turbo and gets a front grille in dark chrome, exclusive N-line bumpers, double exhaust, side skirts and a spoiler. For the Night Edition, Hyundai has darkened some of the body parts and complemented the SUV with an LED lighting system and exclusive 18-inch black finished wheels.

Inside, the Creta N Line Night Edition continues the theme of black and the same is visible on the steering wheel and gear knob. The black is contrasted with red stitching giving it a very sporty look. The SUV gets a ventilated driver seat, digital driver’s display, driving mode selector, Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof and an automatic AC & push-button start with on-site key.