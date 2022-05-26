2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid teased; India launch likely

The 2023 Honda CR-V gets a new and bigger grille, flatter nose, a redesigned bumper and sharper LED headlights integrated with daytime running lamps on the top.

Honda has teased the new generation CR-V in a series of photos revealing part of the crossover’s face and rear profile. The images also carry a ‘hybrid’ badging at the rear of the vehicle revealing that the new CR-V will be offered with a hybrid powertrain. It is evident from the teased pictures that the overall silhouette is the same and the front chrome strip of the current generation model has been removed. The Japanese manufacturer has also revealed that this next generation CR-V and CR-V Hybrid will be launched later this year.

The 2023 Honda CR-V gets a new and bigger grille, flatter nose, a redesigned bumper and sharper LED headlights integrated with daytime running lamps on the top. It looks sportier than its predecessor, without a doubt. The sharpness of character carries to the rear as the 2023 Honda CR-V gets sharper tail lamps with new LED elements, sporty exhaust tips, a skid plate, and an AWD sticker on the rear windshield.

Although Honda is yet to reveal details about the powertrain options on the next-generation CR-V, it is likely that a 2.0-litre petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor, will do the duty. Power figures are expected to be higher than the current version that delivers 213bhp and 315Nm of torque.

The 2023 Honda CR-V is expected to break cover for the North American markets next month, with a launch followed soon after. Details about an India launch are expected to be revealed around that time.