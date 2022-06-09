2022 Volkswagen Virtus Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specs, Features, Mileage, and more

All-new 2022 Volkswagen Virtus India Launch LIVE Updates: Price in India, Full Specifications, Features, Mileage, Images, and more. Check out all the details about this new Skoda Slavia, Honda City rival here.

2022 Volkswagen Virtus India Launch LIVE Updates: Volkswagen India is gearing up to launch its all-new mid-size sedan, Virtus, in the country today, i.e. on June 9, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same are already open. The new Volkswagen Virtus is the second product from the house of this German carmaker under the VW Group’s India 2.0 project, the first one being the Taigun SUV. It is based on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform and shares its mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia.

The Virtus will be offered in India with two engine options. The first one will be a 1.0-litre TSI that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. It will also get a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be paired with a 7-speed DSG only. The Volkswagen Virtus will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, Honda City, etc.

