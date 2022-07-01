New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder India Unveil Today, Specifications, Features, Images Live Updates: Toyota is going to give us a glimpse of the Urbran Cruiser Hyryder and share more details about this upcoming compact SUV with a hybrid powertrain.

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV India Unveil Today Live Updates: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is going to unveil a new product today. This mid-size SUV will be called Urban Cruiser Hyryder and will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a hybrid system in place. The company has been teasing us with glimpses of the exterior and interior of the vehicle and today we get to finally witness the specs and features of the car.

New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder India Unveil Live: Specifications, Features, Images, Mileage, Engine, Reviews Live Updates

This is going to be another product born out of the partnership between TKM and Maruti Suzuki. As such, we expect to see a version of this vehicle with the Suzuki badge on it, sometime later. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is going to sit above the current Urband Cruiser and give competition to vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and more.

The most recent teaser video shared by the company shows parts of the interior of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. By the look of things, the cabin looks premium, gets soft-touch surfaces and a floating touchscreen infotainment unit as well. As expected from a car of in this day and age, this new SUV will also come with a host of connected features, allowing users to access the vehicle-related stats on their phone and even remotely turn on the air conditioning.

Live Updates