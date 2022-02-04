2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift prices hiked: New vs old price list

Skoda India has hiked the prices of the facelifted Kodiaq SUV by Rs 1 lakh. The new prices of the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift range between Rs 35.99 lakh – Rs 38.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Skoda Auto India recently launched the new facelifted Kodiaq SUV in the country at a starting price of Rs 34.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The first batch of this premium Czech SUV was sold out within 24 hours of its official launch. Now, the company has announced that the prices of the Kodiaq Facelift will be hiked by Rs 1 lakh across variants from April 1, 2022. The new vs old ex-showroom prices of the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift are mentioned in the table below:

2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift: New vs Old Price List

Kodiaq Variants New Price Old Price Difference Style Rs 35.99 lakh Rs 34.99 lakh Rs 1 lakh Sportline Rs 36.99 lakh Rs 35.99 lakh Rs 1 lakh Laurin & Klement Rs 38.49 lakh Rs 37.49 lakh Rs 1 lakh

Now, talking about its engine specs, while the old pre-lift version was a diesel-only SUV in India, the new facelifted Kodiaq is a petrol-only model. Powering the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine with a direct injection system. This motor churns out 187 hp of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG and the power is channeled to all four wheels.

The new Kodiaq Facelift also gets multi-drive modes, namely Eco, Normal, Sport, Individual, Snow, and a dedicated Off-road mode. In terms of features, it sports an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity along with a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit. This premium seven-seater SUV also features a panoramic sunroof, a three-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Canton sound system, ambient lighting, and many more goodies.

In terms of safety equipment, it gets nine airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, electronic differential lock, hill hold control, hill descent control, TPMS, and even Dynamic Chassis Control in the L&K variant. The new prices of the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift range between Rs 35.99 lakh – Rs 38.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The new facelifted Kodiaq SUV competes against the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, etc.

