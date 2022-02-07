2022 MG ZS EV Facelift officially revealed ahead of launch

The new 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift has been officially revealed ahead of its launch. It is expected to get some major cosmetic overhauls, a bunch of new features, and even a larger battery pack.

MG Motor India has officially revealed the images of the upcoming facelifted ZS EV. The new 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift is expected to be launched in India by the end of this month. It is likely to get some major cosmetic overhauls, a bunch of new features, and even a larger battery pack. The images of the India-spec MG ZS EV Facelift reveal that it will borrow its design elements from the European model.

Talking about the cosmetic changes, this electric SUV gets a new front fascia. It ditches the old chrome-embellished grille for a more subtle layout that gives it an electrifying appeal. Moreover, the position of the charging port has been slightly revised. It gets new sharp LED headlamps with LED DRLs and a revamped bumper too. While the side profile and the rear profile of the ZS EV seem unchanged, it does get new 17-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, it will get a host of updates, including a new larger touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, and MG’s i-Smart connected car tech. MG is likely to offer ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) too just like the Astor, which include features like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and many more. In terms of powertrain, the facelifted ZS EV is expected to get a new larger battery pack with more range.

While the current MG ZS EV gets a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery, the facelifted model might feature a larger 51kWh battery and offer a range of up to 480 km per charge. The power figures are expected to remain unchanged and the current model develops 143 hp of power and 353 Nm of peak torque. The new 2022 MG ZS EV Facelift is expected to be launched in India by the end of this month. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, etc.

