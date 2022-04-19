2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 teased before the launch: New details revealed

As Maruti Suzuki gears up to launch the facelift 6-seater MPV on April 21st, we take a look at what new upgrades are expected.

The MPV segment is heating up like never before. Ever since Kia entered this class with the Carens earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki has been regrouping and planning for an all-out attack. Recently, the country’s top automobile manufacturer launched the Ertiga facelift and on April 21st, the XL6 will officially break cover. The latest teaser released by Maruti Suzuki revealed some new details of the 2022 XL6. Here is what to expect from the three-MPV.

Tweaked exteriors

The XL6 front fascia receives a redesigned thick chrome strip that runs across the grille. The bumpers too have been reworked and give the MPV a muscular stance while it retains its signature quad LED headlights. The new model is expected to sport newly designed bigger 16-inch alloy wheels which will also be offered in dual-tone colour. Being a Nexa product, the 2022 XL6 will continue to be available in two variants, Zeta and Alpha. According to reports, the XL6 will be available in six colour schemes — Arctic White, Brave Khaki, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver and of course, the Nexa Blue.

Host of new equipment

The cabin design will remain more or less the same, but it’s expected to get minor tweaks and additional trims. The XL6 will get new upholstery, revised air condition vents, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger and brand-new infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, maybe something on the lines of the unit available in the Baleno. It will now also host in-car connected technology. The XL6 will be the first vehicle in its class to come with a 360-degree camera that shows a 3D view of the surroundings. Based on the teaser released by Maruti, the XL6 will not come with a sunroof.

New automatic gearbox and updated powertrain

The new and more efficient 1.5-litre K15C DualJet petrol engine is one of the biggest upgrades the new XL6 receives. Maruti has finally done away with the 4-speed automatic torque convertor and has replaced it with a 6-speed one. To make driving more involving, it now comes with paddle shifters. It will continue to be available with a 5-speed manual transmission also.

Safety features

The XL6 will come standard with four airbags. It will retain numerous other security features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold, ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages in the second-row seats and much more.

