2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza spied during TVC shoot: Launch next month

The all-new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been recently spied during TVC shoot ahead of its expected launch next month. It will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, etc.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch an updated version of its best-selling SUV, Vitara Brezza. The company will drop the Vitara moniker this time around and simply call it Brezza. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get many updates, including a cosmetic overhaul, new features, and an updated powertrain. It has been recently spied during a TVC shoot as well.

In terms of design, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza retains the boxy silhouette of the current model. However, it features new styling elements that will enhance the cosmetic appeal of the SUV. At the front, the leaked images reveal that it will get a redesigned grille, LED headlamps with twin C-shaped LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, updated bumpers and a skid plate.

The side profile of this sub-compact SUV houses new machined-cut dual-tone alloy wheels and roof rails while at the rear, it sports new 3D LED tail lamps and a prominent Brezza moniker on the tailgate. One can also see that the new Brezza gets matte black cladding all around that will give the SUV a muscular appeal.

Its previously spied interior images reveal that it will be loaded with features up to the gills. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car tech. Some other features might include an electric sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, ventilated front seats, and more.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by an updated 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 101 hp of power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters. It is expected to be launched in India next month to rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, etc.

