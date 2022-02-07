2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno teased with head-up display: Bookings open

The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift has been officially teased. Bookings for the same are now open for Rs 11,000 on Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA website and even at the NEXA dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki has officially teased the facelifted Baleno ahead of its launch. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift is expected to be launched in India by the end of this month. Pre-bookings for the same are now open. One can book this premium hatchback online via Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA website or offline by visiting their nearest NEXA dealership. The booking amount for the same has been set at Rs 11,000.

New Baleno Facelift: Spy Image

Talking about the changes, the new Baleno Facelift is expected to get a major overhaul in terms of design along with a bunch of new features. The powertrain options, however, are likely to remain unchanged. It will get two 1.2-litre petrol engines, and while one of them develops 82 hp, the other one churns out 88 hp and gets a smart hybrid technology too. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT.

In terms of features, the new Baleno Facelift is expected to get all-LED headlamps with LED DRLs and LED taillamps. This premium hatchback is likely to sport a new larger touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, the company has teased that it will get a first-in-segment head-up display too. Maruti Suzuki says, “With the New Age Baleno, Maruti Suzuki has focused on developing a holistic solution that maximizes safety and convenience while also enhancing the ‘tech quotient’ of the vehicle.”

Commenting on the announcement of bookings, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL, said, “The Baleno brand has redefined the premium hatchbacks in India. The New Age Baleno unleashes a whole new benchmark for cars by inspiring a confluence of superior in-car technology, expressive design, and class-leading safety to curate the ultimate urban cruising experience. We are confident that the New Age Baleno will turn heads and delight customers with its distinctive presence, cutting edge tech and outstanding performance.”

