2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Variant-wise prices explained

Mahindra has finally revealed the variant-wise price list for the Scorpio-N. The introductory prices of the all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N start at Rs 11.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same will commence from the 30th of July while the deliveries will begin this festive season. The variants-wise prices of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N are explained below.
Mahindra Scorpio-N: Petrol MT prices
|Scorpio-N Variant
|Petrol MT
|Z2
|₹11.99 lakh
|Z4
|₹13.49 lakh
|Z6
|–
|Z8
|₹16.99 lakh
|Z8 L
|₹18.99 lakh
The Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in five trim levels, Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 & Z8 L, spread across several variants. Its petrol manual variants are priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom.
Mahindra Scorpio-N: Petrol AT prices
|Scorpio-N Variant
|Petrol AT
|Z2
|–
|Z4
|₹15.45 lakh
|Z6
|–
|Z8
|₹18.95 lakh
|Z8 L
|₹20.95 lakh
The petrol automatic variants of the Scorpio-N are priced from Rs 15.45 lakh to Rs 20.95 lakh, ex-showroom.
Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: New vs Old Mileage figures explained
Mahindra Scorpio-N: Diesel MT 2WD prices
|Variant
|Diesel 2WD MT
|Z2
|₹12.49 lakh
|Z4
|₹13.99 lakh
|Z6
|₹14.99 lakh
|Z8
|₹17.49 lakh
|Z8 L
|₹19.49 lakh
Mahindra Scorpio-N’s diesel MT 2WD variants will retail from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom.
Mahindra Scorpio-N: Diesel AT 2WD prices
|Scorpio-N Variant
|Diesel 2WD AT
|Z2
|–
|Z4
|₹15.95 lakh
|Z6
|₹16.95 lakh
|Z8
|₹19.45 lakh
|Z8 L
|₹21.45 lakh
The diesel AT 2WD variants of the Scorpio-N are priced from Rs 15.95 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh, ex-showroom.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Mahindra Scorpio-N: Diesel MT 4WD prices
|Scorpio-N Variant
|Diesel 4WD MT
|Z2
|–
|Z4
|₹16.44 lakh
|Z6
|–
|Z8
|₹19.94 lakh
|Z8 L
|₹21.94 lakh
The off-road capable diesel MT 4WD variants of the Mahindra Scorpio-N are priced from Rs 16.44 lakh to Rs 21.94 lakh, ex-showroom.
Mahindra Scorpio-N: Diesel AT 4WD prices
|Scorpio-N Variant
|Diesel 4WD AT
|Z2
|–
|Z4
|₹18.40 lakh
|Z6
|–
|Z8
|₹21.90 lakh
|Z8 L
|₹23.90 lakh
Finally, the range-topping diesel AT 4WD variants of the Mahindra Scorpio-N are priced from Rs 18.40 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.
Watch Video | 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N First Drive Review:
Mahindra Scorpio-N: Engine and Gearbox
The new Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp & 380 Nm and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.
Also Read: 2022 Ather 450X First Ride Review: Price, range, features, and more
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.