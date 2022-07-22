scorecardresearch

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Variant-wise prices explained

The all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N has been launched in India and it’s priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out the variant-wise prices of this much-awaited mid-size SUV here!

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2022 Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra has finally revealed the variant-wise price list for the Scorpio-N. The introductory prices of the all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N start at Rs 11.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same will commence from the 30th of July while the deliveries will begin this festive season. The variants-wise prices of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N are explained below.  

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Petrol MT prices

Scorpio-N VariantPetrol MT
Z2₹11.99 lakh
Z4₹13.49 lakh
Z6
Z8₹16.99 lakh
Z8 L₹18.99 lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered in five trim levels, Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 & Z8 L, spread across several variants. Its petrol manual variants are priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Petrol AT prices

Scorpio-N VariantPetrol AT
Z2
Z4₹15.45 lakh
Z6
Z8₹18.95 lakh
Z8 L₹20.95 lakh

The petrol automatic variants of the Scorpio-N are priced from Rs 15.45 lakh to Rs 20.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Diesel MT 2WD prices

VariantDiesel 2WD MT
Z2₹12.49 lakh
Z4₹13.99 lakh
Z6₹14.99 lakh
Z8₹17.49 lakh
Z8 L₹19.49 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N’s diesel MT 2WD variants will retail from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Diesel AT 2WD prices

Scorpio-N VariantDiesel 2WD AT
Z2– 
Z4₹15.95 lakh
Z6₹16.95 lakh
Z8₹19.45 lakh
Z8 L₹21.45 lakh

The diesel AT 2WD variants of the Scorpio-N are priced from Rs 15.95 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Diesel MT 4WD prices

Scorpio-N VariantDiesel 4WD MT
Z2
Z4₹16.44 lakh
Z6
Z8₹19.94 lakh
Z8 L₹21.94 lakh

The off-road capable diesel MT 4WD variants of the Mahindra Scorpio-N are priced from Rs 16.44 lakh to Rs 21.94 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Diesel AT 4WD prices

Scorpio-N VariantDiesel 4WD AT
Z2
Z4₹18.40 lakh
Z6
Z8₹21.90 lakh
Z8 L₹23.90 lakh

Finally, the range-topping diesel AT 4WD variants of the Mahindra Scorpio-N are priced from Rs 18.40 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Watch Video | 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N First Drive Review:

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Engine and Gearbox

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp & 380 Nm and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out up to 173 bhp & 400 Nm, depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

