scorecardresearch

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched: Priced from Rs 11.99 lakh

The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in two variants and seven/nine-seater layouts.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra has today officially launched the Scorpio Classic in India. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is essentially the facelifted version of the old-gen Scorpio and it will be sold alongside the new Scorpio-N. Introductory prices of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic start at Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in two variants and seven/nine-seater layouts. 

2022 mahindra scorpio classic - 5 things to know

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Variant-wise prices

VariantPrice(ex-showroom)
Classic SRs 11.99 lakh
Classic S11Rs 15.49 lakh

The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in two variants – S and S11. This mid-size SUV’s introductory price ranges from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Moreover, it will be offered in five colour schemes. They are – Red Rage, Napoli Black, Dsat Silver, Pearl White and a newly introduced Galaxy Grey. The Scorpio Classic is now available across all Mahindra dealerships in India.

Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line India launch on September 6: Details

Also Read
2022 mahindra scorpio classic

Test drives and bookings for the same have already begun while the deliveries are expected to commence soon. Powering the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the Gen-2 version of the tried and trusted 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. This motor churns out 130 bhp and a whopping 300 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and gets RWD set-up only.   

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Mahindra Scorpio Classic walkaround from an owner’s perspective:

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets some cosmetic enhancements as well. At the front, it sports a blacked-out grille with Mahindra’s ‘Twin Peaks’ logo. The SUV also gets updated bumpers & foglamp housing, new alloy wheels, etc. On the inside, it features a new 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, visual tweaks on the dashboard, and more. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will rival the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Scorpio-N, etc.   

Also Read: Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition launched: Priced at Rs 75,400

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.