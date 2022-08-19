2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic launched: Priced from Rs 11.99 lakh

The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in two variants and seven/nine-seater layouts.

Mahindra has today officially launched the Scorpio Classic in India. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is essentially the facelifted version of the old-gen Scorpio and it will be sold alongside the new Scorpio-N. Introductory prices of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic start at Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in two variants and seven/nine-seater layouts.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Variant-wise prices

Variant Price(ex-showroom) Classic S Rs 11.99 lakh Classic S11 Rs 15.49 lakh

The new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is offered in two variants – S and S11. This mid-size SUV’s introductory price ranges from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Moreover, it will be offered in five colour schemes. They are – Red Rage, Napoli Black, Dsat Silver, Pearl White and a newly introduced Galaxy Grey. The Scorpio Classic is now available across all Mahindra dealerships in India.

Also Read: 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line India launch on September 6: Details

Test drives and bookings for the same have already begun while the deliveries are expected to commence soon. Powering the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic is the Gen-2 version of the tried and trusted 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. This motor churns out 130 bhp and a whopping 300 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and gets RWD set-up only.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Mahindra Scorpio Classic walkaround from an owner’s perspective:

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic gets some cosmetic enhancements as well. At the front, it sports a blacked-out grille with Mahindra’s ‘Twin Peaks’ logo. The SUV also gets updated bumpers & foglamp housing, new alloy wheels, etc. On the inside, it features a new 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, visual tweaks on the dashboard, and more. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will rival the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra Scorpio-N, etc.

Also Read: Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition launched: Priced at Rs 75,400

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.