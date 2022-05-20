2022 Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster: Price, specs comparison

The new 2022 Jeep Meridian has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against its arch-rivals, which include the Toyota Fortuner and the MG Gloster.

Jeep India has finally launched its much-awaited seven-seater SUV, Meridian, in the country. The prices of the all-new 2022 Jeep Meridian start in India at Rs 29.90 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, this full-size seven-seater SUV primarily rivals the likes of the MG Gloster and the king of this segment, the Toyota Fortuner. Here’s how the new Jeep Meridian fares against its arch-rivals in this on-paper specifications comparison.

2022 Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster:

Diesel Engine and Gearbox

Specification Jeep Meridian Toyota Fortuner MG Gloster Diesel Engine 2.0-litre turbo 2.8-litre turbo 2.0-litre turbo

2.0-litre twin-turbo Power 167 hp 201 hp 160 hp

215 hp Torque 350 Nm 450 Nm / 500 Nm 375 Nm

480 Nm Gearbox 6-speed MT / 9-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 8-speed AT Drivetrain FWD & AWD RWD & AWD RWD & AWD

The Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission with FWD and AWD drivetrains. Toyota Fortuner gets a 2.8-litre oil-burner that churns out 201 horsepower and up to 500 Nm of peak torque.

The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT. Finally, we have the MG Gloster that gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine with single-turbo and twin-turbo versions. This full-size SUV develops up to 215 hp of power and up to 480 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed AT. All these SUVs get an optional AWD (all-wheel-drive) system as well.

Dimensions and Capacity

Specification Jeep Meridian Toyota Fortuner MG Gloster Length 4,769 mm 4,795 mm 4,985 mm Width 1,859 mm 1,855 mm 1,926 mm Height 1,682 mm 1,835 mm 1,867 mm Wheelbase 2,794 mm 2,745 mm 2,950 mm Boot Space (with all rows up) 233 litres 296 litres 343 litres

Price in India

Make and Model Jeep Meridian Toyota Fortuner (Diesel) MG Gloster Price (ex-showroom) Rs 29.90 lakh – Rs 36.95 lakh Rs 34.29 lakh – Rs 48.43 lakh Rs 31.49 lakh – Rs 39.49 lakh

The new 2022 Jeep Meridian has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh and it goes up to Rs 36.95 lakh for the range-topping variant. Toyota Fortuner is currently priced from Rs 34.29 lakh to Rs 38.43 lakh for the diesel variants while the MG Gloster retails between Rs 31.49 lakh – Rs 39.49 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Which full-size SUV will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below!

