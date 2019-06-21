2019 Mahindra Bolero Camper pick-up range launched for Rs 7.26 lakh

The new 2019 model year Mahindra Bolero Camper has been launched for a starting price of Rs 7.26 lakh and goes up to Rs 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The dual-cab pick-up truck will be offered in five variants, Gold VX, 4WD, Non-AC, Cash Van and a new range-topping God ZX.

The Bolero Camper will be powered by the 2.6-litre, 4-cylinder m2DiCR diesel engine which churns out 63hp and 195Nm of torque. The engine will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox and it is rated to deliver 15.1kmpl. Mahindra is yet to convert the Bolero or even the Bolero camper to BS6. The Bolero Camper which has now been launched only gets a BS4 compliant motor for the time being.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said that Mahindra has been the leader in the Pickup segment for over a decade. We always strive to understand and address the evolving needs of our customers, thereby developing innovative and relevant products. The Camper Refresh Gold ZX has been introduced to enhance the customer’s value within the business environment.

While overall the car looks similar to the one it replaces, the Bolero Camper does get some upgrades, especially in the new Gold ZX variant. The Gold ZX now get a 1,000kg payload capacity bed along with some creature comfort features. The cabin has been designed as a dual purpose that can allow the vehicle to carry passengers and cargo as required by the customer. The interior has been tweaked with a dual-tone interior, a new centre console, faux leather upholstery with headrest, reclining and sliding seats, power windows, central locking, power steering, retractable seatbelts and a new HVAC system. On the exterior not much has changed, although the truck gets a revised front grille, reflector headlamps, and body graphics.