2018 Hyundai Santro’s (AH2) sleek design revealed: Sporty front like Maruti Swift and premium European design

Hyundai Santro, a compact city car that instantly went on to become a rage in the Indian passenger car when it was first launched in 1998, is finally coming back. The speculations and anticipations have been running wild as to what to expect from the new Santro - what will it be called now, which engine will power it and what will it look like now. So, Hyundai India has dropped a slight hint on the matter, releasing a sketch of the new design. Take away from the first look? New Hyundai Santro is definitely going to be a lot sportier.

Internally called AH2, the tall boy hatchback will go on to become the new Hyundai Santro in our market. Releasing the render image, Hyundai Motor India said that the new Santro will be aimed at “families seeking comfort and space with uncompromised Style!”. The new Hyundai Santro is likely going to offer better luggage and leg space.

According to the new render image, Hyundai AH2 or new Santro gets a roof-mounted spoiler and the C-pillar has been designed differently and is not as angular. The new hatchback will likely come with 12-spoke alloy wheels.

Hyundai Motor India is looking for a new name for its most popular hatchback and will be conducting a social media exercise, asking potential buyers to pick a name for the new Santro. The online campaign starts on 16 August.

Hyundai AH2 will be positioned above the Hyundai Eon and Hyundai Grand i10. It will boast of a feature list much richer than the older model, and will also be available with an option of an AMT (automatic transmission). It will be powered by a 1.1-litre petrol engine, which will be paired to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The new Santro has been spotted on test several times over the last year, however, the final production design had not been approved. The new AH2 Santro will likely carry forward Hyundai’s signature cascading grille design, paired with swept-back headlamps.