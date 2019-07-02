Yamaha R15S and Fazer 150 discontinued in India temporarily: Here is what the replacement could be

Yamaha India has got two versions of the R15 on their website. One is the second-gen R15 with a uniseat while the third generation model has got new styling as well as different features. The main factor differentiating the two is that the R15 uniseat or R15S as it is called, didn't get ABS and according to sources, has been temporarily discontinued. The Yamaha R15S though is likely to make way for something else. You guessed it right. It is the version 3.0 with a single piece seat. Dealers have stopped receiving stocks of the R15S motorcycle from quite sometime and hence bookings too have been put on hold.

Before we move onto the newer motorcycle on the block, let's take a look at how the R15S fared. Dealers confirmed that the motorcycle used to sell in decent number initially. However, in the last couple of years, sales trickled down to less than 50 units in a particular region. Moreover, the company not providing the motorcycle with the mandatory ABS meant that the death knell was sounded. A source also confirmed that Fazer 150 too has been axed. The initial thought was that the motorcycle will be updated post the FZ16's recent transformation. However, given the poor numbers that the motorcycle did, it seems the company will not be bringing it back. The Fazer 250 too isn't a hot favourite with motorcycle buyers. Same seems to be the case with the FZ250 as well.

Yamaha's mainstay as far as the sales numbers are concerned include the FZ16, the R15 v3.0 as well as its range of scooters. The recently launched MT-15 is doing okay-ish numbers of 80-100 units per month in Mumbai. This is far below the expected numbers though. To sweeten the deal, Yamaha is now offering a jacket or helmet along with the motorcycle. Cannibalisation of sales, something Yamaha expected, because of the price as well as perception of a naked street motorcycle and its fully faired cousin plays on the buyer's mind. More often than not, a MT-15 customer goes in for the slightly more pricier but visually more arresting R15. The dual channel ABS on the latter is just the icing on the cake.

The bigger question is what is coming in place of these two discontinued models? Sources say that Yamaha may not have any plans in the near future. A guess is that the R15 V3.0 with a single seat and ABS only on the front wheel could help position the R15S better. A significantly re-engineered product in place of the Fazer 150 will make sense too. At the moment, the source adds, Yamaha is concentrating on making its entire line-up BS-VI compliant. Fuel injection will be used in the entire range.