Yamaha R15 V3.0 price in India hiked again: Now pay this much more for KTM RC 125 rival

It looks like this is the season of price hikes for two-wheelers as prices for bikes and scooters are rising quite frequently. This time around, Yamaha Motor India has raised the prices for its popular 155cc bike – YZF-R15 V3.0 for the customers here. This is the second price hike for the BS6 model since its launch that took place in December last year. The company has hiked the prices of the YZF-R15 V3.0 by Rs 2,100. The said price revision is applicable to all three colour options of the motorcycle. Now digging into the details, the Thunder Grey paint scheme that happens to be the most affordable colour option on offer can now be yours for a price of Rs 1.47 lakh. On the other hand, the Racing Blue colour will now set you back by Rs 1.49 lakh and last, the Dark Knight version is now priced at Rs 1.50 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The price hike doesn’t bring with it any changes to the bike.

That said, the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 continues to draw power from the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission, developing 18.6 hp of power along with 14 Nm of torque. The bike gets a slipper clutch as well. The R15 V3 takes design inspiration from its elder siblings – R6 and the flagship R1. Upfront, the bike gets sleek looking all-LED headlamps that look quite appealing in the dark. The tail end too is quite sharp and sporty.

The Yamaha RYZF-R15 V3.0 is one popular motorcycle in the 150cc fully-faired segment. Despite the price revision, the R15 V3 still continues to be one great performance-oriented motorcycle that pleases in terms of its styling as well. That said, the price hike shouldn’t affect the buying decision of the prospective buyers much.

