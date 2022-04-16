Yamaha India’s Blue Square premium outlet opens in Delhi

The outlet will also offer Yamaha’s most premium scooter, that carries the heart of a motorcycle, the Aerox 155.

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has inaugurated its first Blue Square outlet for Delhi that offers the brand’s accessories, spare parts and apparel apart from Yamaha products. Launched under the banner of Sawhney Automobiles, this new outlet is located in Dwarka and offers end-to-end service, sales and spare parts. The outlet will also offer Yamaha’s most premium scooter, that carries the heart of a motorcycle, the Aerox 155.

For a 360 degree experience, the showroom also features a cafe that doubles up as a platform for customers to connect with each other, share experiences and gain experience about the brand. As they say, the best go-to market strategy is the product itself.

“As a part of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, Yamaha is excited to announce the launch of the 1st Blue Square showroom in Delhi. The Northern region is an extremely important market for Yamaha. Through these premium outlets, we aim to offer captivating digital and personal experiences while keeping in mind the customer preferences. Our motive for every customer who steps into a Blue Square showroom, is to attain a sense of belonging to Yamaha’s rich heritage in international motorsports,” said Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies.

This new dealership in Dwarka takes the total number of Yamaha Blue Square outlets in India to 62. Other showrooms are located across Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Assam, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and the other Northeastern States.