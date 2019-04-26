Xiaomi’s funky Himo T1 e-moped costs same as a smartphone: On sale in India and why to buy it

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has recently launched an all-new e-moped that goes by the name Himo T1. Xiaomi is not a newbie into the electric mobility space. The brand unveiled its first ever electric folding bike - the Himo V1 last year. What followed was the Xiaomi Himo C20, a larger electric folding bike compared to the V1 with a higher capacity battery and larger wheels. The Himo T1 is Xiaomi's first ever electric moped and at first glance, it looks like a pint-sized funky electric two-wheeler with some modern touches. For instance, the vehicle gets an all LED headlamp up front that should offer better illumination than a conventional unit.

Apart from this, the instrument cluster is all digital that shows all the necessary information like speed, time, battery percentage and more. The good news is that the Xiaomi Himo T1 electric moped can also be ordered in India through the brand's Chinese e-commerce website. For what Xioami is known for, the Himo T1 also gets competitive pricing and can be yours for $450 that translates to Rs 31,477 including taxes. The Xioami Himo T1 is powered by a 14Ah battery while a bigger 28Ah battery is being offered as an optional extra. While the standard trim offers a claimed range of 60km, you can get 120 km with the bigger battery.

The suspension system on the Xioami Himo T1 comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with dual coil overs at the rear. As far as braking is concerned, the Himo T1 gets a disc brake up front while the rear is equipped with a drum brake. The scooter supports regenerative braking as well. Apart from an electric motor, the Xiaomi Himo T1 also gets pedals to let the rider use the vehicle like a bicycle whenever he or she wants to. The vehicle weighs just 53 kg and will be available in three colour options of Red, Gray and White.

The Xiaomi Himo T1 makes sense, all thanks to its low pricing and easy usability. Furthermore, it ensures last mile connectivity and can reach places where even some conventional two-wheelers are not able to due to its size. Last but definitely not the least, being an electric vehicle, the Xiaomi Himo T1 helps you keep the environment clean and lets you save on running costs.

