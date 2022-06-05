Upcoming two-wheelers in June 2022

We are right in the middle of the year with a lot of new vehicles coming up in the second half. For this month, let’s look at three of the most speculated two-wheeler launches in India.

We are right in the middle of the year with a lot of new vehicles coming up in the second half. For this month, let’s look at three of the most speculated two-wheeler launches in India –

Bajaj Pulsar N160

Test mules of the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N160 have been spotted many times but it is the latest one that seems to be production-ready and could be launched towards the end of this month. It is speculated that only the naked version will be brought in by Bajaj and not the faired one in the 250cc line. The Pulsar N160 is likely to share the same underpinnings and bodywork as the N250, with some tweaks.

Harley-Davidson Nightster

The Harley-Davidson Nightster is scheduled for a launch in India, sometime in June and it will act as the replacement for the Iron 883. The motorcycle is powered by a 60° liquid-cooled V-twin Revolution Max 975T motor that churns out 89bhp of power and 95Nm of torque.

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard

Ducati has begun the unofficial bookings for the Scrambler Urban Motard and hence, it is only a matter of time before it hits the showroom floors in India. While the brand is yet to make an official announcement, it is likely that the India-spec model will be similar to the one offered overseas. It will be powered by an air-cooled 803cc L-Twin with a desmodromic valve system. The engine delivers 72bhp at 8,250 rpm and 66Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm.