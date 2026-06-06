TVS Motor to roll out TVS Paddock showrooms for premium portfolio

TVS Motor Company has unveiled TVS Paddock, an exclusive retail channel designed by London-based Checkland Kindleysides to house Apache, premium scooters, and upcoming Norton models.

TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, on Saturday announced the launch of TVS Paddock, an exclusive retail channel dedicated to its premium portfolio of vehicles, as the company sharpens its focus on premiumisation. The premium retail format is expected to serve as the flagship retail format for the upcoming Norton range of motorcycles, besides housing the Apache range and the company’s premium scooters.

“India is one of the world’s fastest-growing premium mobility markets, driven by rising affluent consumers and evolving luxury lifestyles,” TVS Motor said in a statement.

The company said it has moved beyond products to create engaging brand ecosystems through communities, experiences, merchandise, accessories and collaborations, all of which will form part of the TVS Paddock experience.

“TVS Paddock is our strategic commitment to redefining premium ownership by bringing together innovation, personalisation, and immersive engagement to build deeper customer connections,” Sudarshan Venu, chairman, TVS Motor Company, said.

The showrooms have been designed by London-based retail design agency Checkland Kindleysides, which specialises in creating culture-shaping retail experiences. TVS Paddock outlets will offer an end-to-end digital retail experience, premium community spaces, dedicated consultation and customisation zones, industry-first swim-lane-based product displays, and immersive merchandise and accessories sections.

The first TVS Paddock outlets are scheduled to open in the second quarter of FY27 through an exclusive premium retail network. The premium showroom initiative comes ahead of the launch of Norton motorcycles, the iconic British brand acquired by TVS Motor in 2020. The company plans to introduce Norton models in the second quarter of FY27, beginning with Europe before entering the Indian market.

TVS Motor has a presence in the premium segment through products such as the Apache RR and Apache RTR series of motorcycles, while the TVS Ronin is positioned in the super-premium category.