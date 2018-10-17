TVS Jupiter Grande vs Honda Activa 5G: Which automatic scooter you should buy and why?

TVS Jupiter Grande has recently been launched in India ahead of the festive season to challenge the dominance of the Honda Activa 5G. The latter has been the segment leader for years now while Jupiter is at the number two spot when it comes to best selling automatic scooters in India. Honda Activa received its latest update at the Auto Expo 2018 with the launch of the fifth generation model that arrived with multiple interesting features. On the other hand, the TVS Jupiter has always been a feature loaded scooter and the new Grande edition has taken things up a notch. Here is how the two scooters fare against each other on paper and which one you should buy and why?

TVS Jupiter Grande vs Honda Activa 5G: Engine specifications

The new TVS Jupiter Grande gets power from a 109.7cc, single cylinder engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8 bhp and 8.4 Nm. On the other hand, the Honda Activa 5G draws power from a 109cc, single cylinder engine that develops 8 bhp of power along with 9 Nm of torque. Both scooters have almost identical power and torque figures and their claimed fuel efficiency figures follow the similar pattern too. While TVS claims a fuel economy figure of 62 kmpl for the Jupiter Grande, Honda claims 60 kmpl for the Activa 5G.

TVS Jupiter Grande vs Honda Activa 5G: Chassis, Suspension & wheels

The new TVS Jupiter Grande and Honda Activa 5G both come built on an underbone chassis and get 130mm drum brakes at both ends as standard. The TVS Jupiter Grande takes the lead here as it comes with an optional 220mm front disc brake as well. Another area where the Jupiter Grande has an edge in the wheel size. While TVS Jupiter Grande runs on larger 12-inch rims, the Honda Activa 5G stays content with 10-inch steel wheels. TVS Jupiter Grande offers a comfortable ride quality as it comes equipped with telescopic forks up front while the Activa 5G gets bottom link type units.

TVS Jupiter Grande vs Honda Activa 5G: Features

The newly launched TVS Jupiter gets some new interesting features like a full LED headlamp that is already present on the Honda Activa 5G. The scooter also gets a digital-analog instrument cluster with an easy to read layout. The new TVS Jupiter Grande is available in a new colour scheme namely Starlight Blue. On the other hand, the new Honda Activa 5G now gets an additional DLX variant as well. The Activa 5G also gets a semi-digital instrument cluster like the TVS Jupiter Grande and the cluster gets a service due indicator as well. Both, the TVS Jupiter Grande and Honda Activa 5G get a combined braking system for added safety and convenience.

TVS Jupiter Grande vs Honda Activa 5G: Price in India

The new TVS Jupiter Grande edition can be yours in India at a price of Rs 55,936 while on the other hand, the Honda Activa 5G price in India starts at Rs 53,865. The more premium DLX variant of the Activa 5G demands almost Rs 2000 and is available at Rs 55,730. All prices being ex-showroom, Delhi.