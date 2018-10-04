TVS Jupiter Grande edition launched at Rs 55,936: Honda Activa 5G rival gets premium features

The new TVS Jupiter Grande special edition has been launched in India ahead of the festive season. The scooter has been launched in two variants. Out of these, while the standard drum brake variant can be yours for a price of Rs 55,936, the disc brake trim will set you back by Rs 59,648 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The prime highlights of the new TVS Jupiter Grande edition include full LED headlamp that should offer better illumination than a conventional unit. Besides, the scooter also gets a digital-analog instrument cluster with an easy to read layout. The cluster also gets the company's Economy Power mode so that the rider can keep a check on the fuel efficiency. The new TVS Jupiter Grande edition has been launched in a new Starlight Blue colour that looks premium and elegant. The scooter also gets a maroon seat with cross stitching pattern. The front apron of the new Jupiter Grande also gets the 'Grande' badging with the words #1 JD Power.

Commenting on the launch of the new TVS Jupiter Grande edition, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President of Marketing for Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said that the TVS Jupiter Grande is the latest in the series of annual special editions that TVS Jupiter brings for its customers. Through its grand features like LED tech head lamp, adjustable shocks, digital-analog speedometer, diamond cut alloy wheels and the striking Starlight Blue colour, the scooter will strive to be the ‘Grand Irradon ki grand safari’.

Each year, the company picks a theme in the brand story or bring alive consumer’s life truths. This year, TVS is celebrating ‘parents’ – each parent has the intent to ensure a grand success of their kids and TVS Jupiter Grande pays homage to this sentiment. This is TVS's humble effort to celebrate and drive grand motivation in our consumer’s lives.

The new TVS Jupiter Grande edition takes on the likes of Honda Activa 5G and Hero Duet in the segment.