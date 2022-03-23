Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Trident 660: What are the differentiating factors?

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is slated to hit the Indian market by the end of this month. Here’s how it will differentiate itself from its street-fighter sibling – Triumph Trident 660.

The middleweight motorcycle category is lucrative. It wants money from all sorts of buyers for the most obvious reason – accessibility. One of the new entrants in this business is the Triumph Trident 660. Also, its adventure-ready sibling – Triumph Tiger Sport 660, is ready to stretch its legs in the Indian market soon. While the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 will certainly make the competition think about updates and upgrades, the buyers will be confused in making a fix between the Tiger Sport 660 and Trident 660. To help you out, here are the 5 major differences between the two middleweight motorcycles from Great Britain.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Triumph Trident 660 – Design

The most noticeable difference between the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and the Trident 660 will be the design. The former sports a fairing on the front with a twin-headlamp design and a tall windscreen. The rear profile looks sharper too. And the Tiger Sport comes with a conventional rear fender. The overall design cannot be confused with anything else than an adventure-touring motorcycle.

The Trident 660 is a neo-retro-themed offering with a circular headlamp on the front. The circular theme is also followed for the fuel tank. Somehow, the rear-end looks similar to the Tiger Sport’s, but it features a swingarm-mounted rear fender that houses the registration plate.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Triumph Trident 660 – Ergonomics

With a keen focus on making the Tiger Sport 660 haul-friendly, the ergonomics will be more relaxed here, in comparison to the Trident 660. The Tiger Sport will have higher seat height and forward-set footpegs. With the handlebar sitting higher and closer to the rider, it is also 40 mm wider than the Trident’s handlebar.

The Trident 660, on the other hand, has a slightly sportier rider’s triangle. The pegs are rear-set, and the seat height is low. Nevertheless, the Trident 660 feels comfortable in almost every regard.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Triumph Trident 660 – Tech

The Trident 660 gets an all-digital instrument console. The unit is circular and is pretty informative. It uses the backlift TFT display, whereas the Tiger Sport 660’s instrument cluster gets an LCD panel and a TFT display. Moreover, the design of the Tiger Sport’s instrument cluster is different, as it uses a hexagonal approach for the design.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Triumph Trident 660 – Dimensions & Specs

Between the Tiger Sport 660 and Trident 660, the former is the larger motorcycle of the two. It tips the scale at 206 kilos, which is an increment of 16 kg over the Trident 660. Moreover, the Tiger Sport 660 boats a 17 mm longer wheelbase than the Trident. Another difference in terms of numbers is the bigger 17.2L fuel tank of the Tiger Sport 660. The Trident is on sale with a 14L fuel tank.

The powerplant, however, remains identical on both motorcycles. The 660cc triple is designed to put out 80 bhp of peak power and 64 Nm of max torque. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit. A slight change in the engine’s character is expected to offer more low-end grunt on the Tiger Sport 660.

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Triumph Trident 660 – Suspension

The key differentiating factor between a street-fighter and an adventure-touring motorcycle is the suspension setup. In contrast to the Trident 660, the Tiger Sport 660 will have an extra suspension travel of 30 mm at the front and an extra 16.5 mm around the rear. In total, the Tiger Sport 660’s front and rear suspension will offer 150 mm of travel. Also, a longer swingarm will do the duty on the Tiger Sport, along with a new remote preload adjuster for the rear shock absorber.

