Top 5 best-selling Royal Enfield motorcycles in January 2023

The RE Hunter 350 sold 19,000 units in January 2023.

Royal Enfield is one of the most celebrated motorcycle brands in India and the world that boasts a very ardent fan following. In January 2023, two RE models, the Classic 350 and Hunter 350 are the 8th and 10th most-selling motorcycles respectively. Let us take a look at the top 5 selling motorcycles from the brand last month.

Model January 2022 January 2023 RE Classic 350 29,112 22,525 Hunter 350 – 19,000 Bullet 350 8,431 7,979 Meteor 350 9,092 5,492 Himalayan 6,839 3,190

RE Classic 350

The Classic 350 continues to be the most-selling motorcycle for Royal Enfield in India with sales of 22,525 units in January 2023. Although it sold 29,112 units at the same time last year.The Classic has been quite crucial to the brand’s revival and rivals the Honda H’ness CB350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and the Jawa Forty Two. The cruiser has a starting price of Rs. 1.90 lakh and goes upto Rs. 2.21 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hunter 350

The RE Hunter 350 was launched in August 2022 in India and has been quite well-received in the market. Owing to its comparatively lightweight and manageable proportions, it has appealed to first-time riders. Price for the Hunter 350 starts at Rs. 1.73 lakh ex-showroom. Offered in two variants, it rivals the TVS Ronin.

The RE Himalayan, starting at Rs. 2.15 lakh is the least selling on the list but is scheduled for an overhaul soon. The Himalayan 450 has been spotted testing multiple times and will be launched soon.