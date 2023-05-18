Top 10 bikes with the best mileage in India

Rising fuel prices have always been a worry for motorists but the petrol prices in Delhi and Mumbai have reached new levels at Rs. 96.70 and Rs. 106.31 per litre respectively. Now as a majority of the population utilises a two-wheeler in India, here are the 10 most fuel-efficient bikes in India for your rescue during this painful fuel price hike!
|Rank
|Model
|Mileage (kmpl)
|Price (ex-showroom Delhi)
|1.
|Bajaj Platina 100
|72
|Rs. 63,130
|2.
|TVS Sport
|70
|Rs. 63,950
|3.
|Bajaj Platina 110
|70
|Rs. 69,216
|4.
|Bajaj CT 110
|70
|Rs. 66,298
|5.
|TVS Star City Plus
|68
|Rs. 72,305
|6.
|Honda SP 125
|65
|Rs. 82,486
|7.
|Hero HF Deluxe
|65
|Rs. 59,890
|8.
|TVS Radeon
|65
|Rs. 59,925
|9.
|Honda CD 110 Dream
|65
|Rs. 70,315
|10.
|Hero Splendor Plus
|60
|Rs. 72,728
Bajaj Platina 100 – Mileage: 72 kmpl
As of now, the most fuel-efficient motorcycle in India is the Bajaj Platina 100 claiming an excellent fuel efficiency of 72 kms for a litre of petrol. The Platina 100 gets graphics, alloy wheels, LED DRL (Daytime Running Light) and an electric start. The powertrain produces 7.91 bhp and is priced at Rs. 65,994, ex-showroom.
Also Read: New Bajaj Platina 100 Electric Start launched: Gets two colours and tubeless tyres
TVS Sport – Mileage: 70 kmpl
The TVS Sport is priced from Rs. 63,900. Using a 109cc engine, the bike produces 8.18 bhp pf peak power and claims to return a fuel efficiency of 70 kmpl.
The third in line is the Bajaj Platina 110 which also claims to return a mileage of 70kmpl. It gets more power than its 100cc counterpart with stylish graphics. The Platina 110 is priced from Rs. 68,358, ex-showroom.
Bajaj CT 110 – Mileage: 70 kmpl
The Bajaj CT 110 gets sporty graphics, a pillion grab rail with a rack for carrying luggage, and an adequately powered engine producing 8.6 bhp. Bajaj CT110 is priced from Rs. 66,900, ex-showroom. It claims to return a mileage of 70kmpl per litre.
TVS Star City Plus – Mileage: 68 kmpl
The TVS Star City Plus gets LED DRLs, dual-tone mirrors, a sporty muffler and adjustable rear suspension. It also boasts of a USB mobile charger. Using a 109.7cc engine, the City Plus cranks up 8.08 bhp and claims to return a mileage of 68 kmpl. The TVS Star City Plus is priced from Rs.