Top 10 bikes with the best mileage in India

Here are the 10 most fuel-efficient bikes in India to help bear the painful fuel price hike!

Rising fuel prices have always been a worry for motorists but the petrol prices in Delhi and Mumbai have reached new levels at Rs. 96.70 and Rs. 106.31 per litre respectively. Now as a majority of the population utilises a two-wheeler in India, here are the 10 most fuel-efficient bikes in India for your rescue during this painful fuel price hike!

Rank Model Mileage (kmpl) Price (ex-showroom Delhi) 1. Bajaj Platina 100 72 Rs. 63,130 2. TVS Sport 70 Rs. 63,950 3. Bajaj Platina 110 70 Rs. 69,216 4. Bajaj CT 110 70 Rs. 66,298 5. TVS Star City Plus 68 Rs. 72,305 6. Honda SP 125 65 Rs. 82,486 7. Hero HF Deluxe 65 Rs. 59,890 8. TVS Radeon 65 Rs. 59,925 9. Honda CD 110 Dream 65 Rs. 70,315 10. Hero Splendor Plus 60 Rs. 72,728

Bajaj Platina 100 – Mileage: 72 kmpl

As of now, the most fuel-efficient motorcycle in India is the Bajaj Platina 100 claiming an excellent fuel efficiency of 72 kms for a litre of petrol. The Platina 100 gets graphics, alloy wheels, LED DRL (Daytime Running Light) and an electric start. The powertrain produces 7.91 bhp and is priced at Rs. 65,994, ex-showroom.

TVS Sport – Mileage: 70 kmpl

The TVS Sport is priced from Rs. 63,900. Using a 109cc engine, the bike produces 8.18 bhp pf peak power and claims to return a fuel efficiency of 70 kmpl.

The third in line is the Bajaj Platina 110 which also claims to return a mileage of 70kmpl. It gets more power than its 100cc counterpart with stylish graphics. The Platina 110 is priced from Rs. 68,358, ex-showroom.

Bajaj CT 110 – Mileage: 70 kmpl

The Bajaj CT 110 gets sporty graphics, a pillion grab rail with a rack for carrying luggage, and an adequately powered engine producing 8.6 bhp. Bajaj CT110 is priced from Rs. 66,900, ex-showroom. It claims to return a mileage of 70kmpl per litre.

TVS Star City Plus – Mileage: 68 kmpl

The TVS Star City Plus gets LED DRLs, dual-tone mirrors, a sporty muffler and adjustable rear suspension. It also boasts of a USB mobile charger. Using a 109.7cc engine, the City Plus cranks up 8.08 bhp and claims to return a mileage of 68 kmpl. The TVS Star City Plus is priced from Rs.