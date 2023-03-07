Tata-backed Stryder launches Zeeta e-bikes at Rs. 25,599 

The Stryder Zeeta claims to return a fuel economy of 10 paise per km.

Tata-backed Stryder has announced the latest addition to its range of e-bikes available at Rs. 25,599 with a limited-time discount of 20% against the original cost of Rs. 31,999. The e-bike is available on the company’s website in two colours – green and grey.

The Stryder Zeeta is equipped with a 36 V 250 W BLDC rear hub motor that claims to offer a smooth and silent ride on all terrains. This e-bike comes with an inside-frame lithium-ion battery and controller that can be charged in 3 hours and provide a range up to 40 km in hybrid ride mode on a single charge. It gets safety features such as auto cut brakes. More than anything, Zeeta claims fuel economy of 10 paise per km. This new addition joins a range of other e-bike models such as Voltic 1.7, ETB 100 and Voltic Go.

Speaking about the launch of the new e-bike, Rahul Gupta, Business Head of Stryder, said, “With the nation’s emphasis on health and sustainability, Stryder is dedicated to providing affordable transportation options that aligns with the government’s vision for an energy-efficient and healthy country. By actively supporting the green energy narrative and the Fit India mission, Stryder is leading the way in providing eco-friendly transportation solutions for the next generation of health-conscious travellers.”