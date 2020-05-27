Rumour Mill! Supercharged Kawasaki Vulcan H2 could be an absolute cracker, here’s why.

The Vulcan H2, if turns out to a real, will lock horns against the likes of the Ducati Diavel and the Triumph Rocket 3.

Updated: May 27, 2020 5:36:51 PM

 

One added reason, why bike enthusiasts are in love with Kawasaki, is the company’s supercharged machines like the Ninja H2 and the Z H2. Now, it looks like the famed Japanese bike maker is set to expand its supercharged line up with one more product. This time around, the company is planning to give the rather Vulcan a complete makeover. A report at Young Machine states that Kawasaki might be working on a supercharged Vulcan.

There have been a couple of renderings of the upcoming Vulcan H2 and even if those are something to not go by, one thing is clear. The Vulcan H2 is going to look brute and one can expect it to share design cues with the present day 649cc Vulcan with the similar flowing lines and curves. The bike is expected to draw power from the same 998cc, four cylinder engine that runs the extravagant Ninja H2. The engine should also be tuned for a better torque delivery and suit the characteristics of a true blue cruiser that is ready to eat miles of tarmac with ease.

Needless to say, the company will have to employ a redesigned chassis in order to accommodate the said powerhouse and the bike shall come with some top-spec equipment as well. Rumours on the web currently suggest that the upcoming Kawasaki Vulcan H2 might take upto three years to hit the production lines.

If all these rumours turn out to be true, the bigger, better and more powerful Vulcan will enter the battlefield to challenge the likes of some of the most extreme cruisers on the planet like the Ducati Diavel and the Triumph Rocket 3.

While this does sound like an exciting proposition, we don’t have any official confirmation yet on the Vulcan H2. More details on the upcoming supercharged Kawasaki Vulcan expected to spill soon so stay tuned for all the action.

Let us know what you think about the Kawasaki Vulcan H2!

Source: Young Machine, Motorival

