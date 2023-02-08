Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 launched in the UK: India vs UK prices

The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been launched in the UK at a starting price of GBP 6,799 (Rs 6.75 lakh). In India, this motorcycle is priced from Rs 3.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield recently launched its flagship motorcycle, the Super Meteor 650, in India at a starting price of Rs 3.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, this made-in-India cruiser motorcycle has been launched in the United Kingdom and is priced from GBP 6,799 (Rs 6.75 lakh). Here’s how the India prices of the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 fare against the UK ones.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: India vs UK prices

Super Meteor 650 variant India price UK price Astral Rs 3.49 lakh GBP 6,799 (Rs 6.75 lakh) Interstellar Rs 3.64 lakh GBP 6,999 (Rs 6.95 lakh) Celestial Rs 3.79 lakh GBP 7,299 (Rs 7.25 lakh)

The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is offered in three variants: Astral, Interstellar and Celestial. In India, this cruiser motorcycle is priced from Rs 3.49 lakh to Rs 3.79 lakh while in the United Kingdom, its prices range from Rs 6.75 lakh to Rs 7.25 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Super Meteor 650 is a 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled motor that develops 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This is the same engine that does its duty in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 as well.

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Review:

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Hardware and features

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 gets 43mm USD front forks and dual-shock absorbers at the rear. For braking duties, it sports disc brakes at both ends with standard dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, the Super Meteor 650 gets an all-LED headlamp, a twin-pod instrument cluster with RE’s Tripper navigation system, etc.

